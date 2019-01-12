A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck near Mount Rainier National Park at 12:31 p.m. Sunday.

The earthquake was centered about 13 miles from Packwood, which is nearly 80 miles southeast from Olympia.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports it was a shallow quake, at just 2.2 kilometers deep.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) had two reports on their "Did You Feel It" response page. The replies came from Randle and Vancouver, Washington.

The last quake that was widely felt in western Washington struck near Fall City on the morning of November 9.

PNSN recorded nine small earthquakes from south Camano Island to north of Fall City in November, but most of them were too small to be felt.

