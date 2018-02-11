Rivers are high and the rain is still coming. It will be a wet weekend in Western Washington.

Friday brought localized flooding along some of our rivers, especially in the North Sound. The Wallace River raged in Gold Bar, taking with it a good chunk of a dike near Moonlight Drive.

"We gotta keep an eye on that dike," said Lisa Landers-Vos.

She has lived along the river banks for 16 years and knows how bad it can get when the rains come.

"We've lost a few cars over the years to the flooding," she said. "This isn't as bad but it's worse than it has been."

On Friday morning, floodwaters started swallowing up yards.

By afternoon, the river had receded, but streets were still swamped, and water hung around people's properties like an unwelcome guest.

Water was so high around Claudia Mendoza's home her kids took a rare "rain day."

"It was pretty bad, pretty scary this morning," she said. "I was getting ready to take the kids to school and I couldn't get out, so they didn't go to school today."

Many rivers in Snohomish and Skagit Counties ran high Friday, but serious flooding was not expected.

Back in Gold Bar, all eyes remained on that dike and how much damage it could suffer over the next couple of days.

"I'm afraid that it's gonna keep wearing away at it and tear it down completely," said 14-year-old Chloe Chenoweth, as she surveyed the banks with her father.

And while the wet weather is far from anything out of the ordinary, it still has plenty of people along our rivers thinking about the long winter ahead.

"I just wanna trust in God that He has everything under control," said Claudia Mendoza. "We'll be fine."

