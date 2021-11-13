Officials work to contain diesel spill near Ballard Locks

An oiled duck was found near the spill site and taken to wildlife rescue.

SEATTLE — The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and salvage partners are working to contain a diesel spill that occurred in Salmon Bay near the Ballard Locks Saturday afternoon.

USCG tweeted about the incident shortly after 2 p.m.

The Captain of the Port had initially set up a safety zone in the area of the spill, but later disbanded it around 3:30 p.m. after a containment boom was deployed.

The Washington Department of Ecology (WSDOE) said there is extensive sheen on the bay from the spill, which was caused by a fuel transfer on a 65-foot recreational boat.

During the transfer, a tank overfilled and fuel spilled from a vent. As of Saturday evening, there was no estimate on the volume of the spill.

WSDOE said an oiled bird was found near the scene and taken to a wildlife rescue.

Anyone who spots birds or any other wildlife affected by the spill should not try to capture them. Instead, they are urged to call 1-800-222-4737.