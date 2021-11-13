x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Officials work to contain diesel spill near Ballard Locks

An oiled duck was found near the spill site and taken to wildlife rescue.

SEATTLE — The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and salvage partners are working to contain a diesel spill that occurred in Salmon Bay near the Ballard Locks Saturday afternoon.

USCG tweeted about the incident shortly after 2 p.m.

The Captain of the Port had initially set up a safety zone in the area of the spill, but later disbanded it around 3:30 p.m. after a containment boom was deployed.

>> Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand

The Washington Department of Ecology (WSDOE) said there is extensive sheen on the bay from the spill, which was caused by a fuel transfer on a 65-foot recreational boat.

During the transfer, a tank overfilled and fuel spilled from a vent. As of Saturday evening, there was no estimate on the volume of the spill.

WSDOE said an oiled bird was found near the scene and taken to a wildlife rescue.

Anyone who spots birds or any other wildlife affected by the spill should not try to capture them. Instead, they are urged to call 1-800-222-4737.

Related Articles

Download the KING 5 app to check the interactive radar near you, as well as the latest forecast, cameras and current conditions.

In Other News

Officials work to contain diesel spill near Ballard Locks