Officials work to contain diesel spill near Ballard Locks

SEATTLE — The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and salvage partners are working to contain a diesel spill that occurred in Salmon Bay near the Ballard Locks Saturday afternoon.
USCG tweeted about the incident shortly after 2 p.m.
The Captain of the Port had initially set up a safety zone in the area of the spill, but later disbanded it around 3:30 p.m. after a containment boom was deployed.
The Washington Department of Ecology (WSDOE) said there is extensive sheen on the bay from the spill, which was caused by a fuel transfer on a 65-foot recreational boat.
During the transfer, a tank overfilled and fuel spilled from a vent. As of Saturday evening, there was no estimate on the volume of the spill.
WSDOE said an oiled bird was found near the scene and taken to a wildlife rescue.
Anyone who spots birds or any other wildlife affected by the spill should not try to capture them. Instead, they are urged to call 1-800-222-4737.
Download the KING 5 app to check the interactive radar near you, as well as the latest forecast, cameras and current conditions.