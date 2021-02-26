Detectives searching for missing Lynnwood girl, warn she's possibly in danger

Lynnwood detectives are searching for Samantha Lake who was last seen in the Meadowdale area.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood Police Detectives are searching for 12-year-old Samantha Lake who was last seen in the Meadowdale area Thursday morning.

Samantha was using at least one dating site to communicate with adult males and detectives believe she may be with one she connected with.

Police said Samantha could be wearing a black beanie and an orange hoodie with a camouflage shirt underneath.

A vehicle that could be a blue, 2003-2005 Chevy Cavalier and was seen outside Samantha's home around the time her family last communicated with her is considered a vehicle of interest.

The case currently does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert - but that could change, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or contact Detective Arnett at 425-670-5669.