It’s been 25 years since Gerald Johnson pleaded guilty to the murder of 11-year-old Monique Burnett.

“It’s not long enough,” said Linda Bender, Burnett’s mother.

In December of 1987, Johnson and his brother, David Johnson, kidnapped, molested, and killed Burnett.

David Johnson, who beat Burnett to death, got a life sentence. He died of natural causes in prison in 2001.

Gerald Johnson, an accomplice, got a 14-year sentence after pleading guilty to murder and testifying against his brother.

“He is the one who grabbed her off the sidewalk,” Bender said in court Monday during a hearing to determine if Johnson should be released into less-restrictive state custody.

After serving his prison sentence, the state sent Johnson to the state’s Special Commitment Center for sex offenders on McNeil Island.

On Monday, Johnson petitioned the court to be released to a state home in Lakewood.

Gerald Johnson appears in court.

“He is not the same man today he was then,” said Paul Banken, Johnson’s attorney.

Banken told the judge the home has security cameras and alarms. Johnson would be supervised whenever he’s in public, required to wear a GPS device, and would not be allowed around children.

Johnson would also need to continue sex offender treatment, according to Banken.

Bender told the judge she feared Johnson would escape and hurt another child.

“It’s too late for me and my girl,” said Bender. “I don’t want it to be too late for someone else’s.”

Judge Monty Cobb granted Johnson’s request.

The 74-year-old should be moved to the home within 30 days, according to Johnson’s attorney.

“If they’re so sure he’s no longer a threat, why don’t they let him live in their house,” said Bender, who cried after hearing the ruling.

© 2018 KING