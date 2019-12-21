DES MOINES, Wash. — A road worker was trapped by the pressure of heavy flowing water in a Des Moines culvert on Friday afternoon.

Friday marked one of the wettest December days in 74 years, bringing flooding and landslides to areas of Western Washington.

The worker was rescued by Des Moines public works staff, Des Moines Police Department and South King Fire near Saltwater State Park at Woodmont Drive S. and S. 265th Street.

"This was a very dangerous situation and great teamwork made all the difference and resulted in a great outcome," South King Fire tweeted.

The rescued worker was not injured.

The roads have been closed in that area as crews work to clean up debris and high water.

Some residents are trapped in their homes because they can't get out on the roads due to the conditions.

Richard Schatz, who lives in the mudslide area, said he hasn't seen anything like this in his 10 years of living in the neighborhood, but said crews are doing a great job of cleaning up the debris.

RELATED: Landslide suspends Amtrak service between Seattle and Portland

RELATED: Rain continues into the weekend amid flooding throughout western Washington