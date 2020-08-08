Des Moines woman with rare genetic condition inspires others through performing arts

Cassidy Huff is one of about 150 people in the world to suffer from Conradi–Hünermann syndrome, a rare genetic condition. But she's not letting it slow her down.

DES MOINES, Wash — Cassidy Huff of Des Moines has the resume of a seasoned entertainer. She's a singer/songwriter, who also acts and does voiceover work. She's performed in school plays as well as professional shows at Seattle’s Paramount & Moore Theatre’s.

She's even traveled the world entertaining and inspiring audiences with her genuine passion and joy for performing. Her abilities are extraordinary despite a rare genetic condition she's been battling her entire life.

The 18-year-old is one of about 150 people in the world to suffer from Conradi–Hünermann syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by skeletal malformations, skin abnormalities, cataracts, and short stature.

Huff is blind in one eye, deaf in one ear, and the entire right side of her body (including her lung) is 3.5 inches shorter than her left side.

Those are just a few of the many ailments that Huff has bravely faced while pursuing her dreams.

She's had 43 surgeries over the course of her life but hasn't let that stop her from breaking barriers. In fact, Huff recently co-authored a new book called Becoming an Exceptional Leader.

She wrote it with 13 other accomplished disability changemakers.

"Everybody in this book either has a disability and is an entrepreneur or is able-bodied and trying to make the world a little more accessible for those of us with disabilities," Huff said.

The book is now available on Amazon.