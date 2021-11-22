Suspected burglars shot by homeowner, police in Des Moines

Police said one suspect was shot by officers and the other was shot by the homeowner.

DES MOINES, Wash. — Two burglary suspects were shot Sunday night in Des Moines, one by police and another by a homeowner, according to a release.

The Des Moines Police Department (DMPD) responded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of suspicious circumstances at a home near South 240th Street and 16th Avenue South.

DMPD said that a woman reported that her residence was being robbed. On arrival, officers encountered an armed suspect. They opened fire and struck the suspect.

Officers then learned that a second suspect was shot while exchanging gunfire with the homeowner.

Both suspects were taken to the hospital.

DMPD said two officers were involved in the shooting, and the Valley Independent Investigative Team is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.