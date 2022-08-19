'Landmark on the Sound' could face demolition, but advocates are trying to save the building

Repurposing the building would take a substantial investment, but many see potential in the nearly 100-year-old structure.

DES MOINES, Wash. — With an application for demolition on file with the city, groups are hoping to save The Masonic Building of Washington, also known as Landmark on the Sound.

"It just kind of wows you," said Des Moines resident Lloyd Lytle Jr. as he described why he felt the 1926 building was worth saving. "It's important for cities to have places like that, that inspire people and move the soul."

The building was once a retirement facility for Washington's Masonic societies. It was turned into an event center in the early 2000s but was put up for sale in 2013. It's been empty since.

The Washington Trust for Historic Preservation said the property was sold in August 2019 to EPC Holdings LLC for $11.5 million and was transferred to Zenith Properties LLC in November 2019. In 2020, the company filed for a demolition permit with the City of Des Moines. The application is currently under review.

"That's what we're waiting on, to see if the developers and the city come up with a consensus on the climate impact, the environmental and historic resources impact of the building in order to say, 'Yes, it is eligible to be demolished or we need to slow down and think of alternatives," said Huy Pham, Washington Trust for Historic Preservation Program Director.

The Washington Trust for Historic Preservation has the building listed on its website as one of the "Most Endangered Places" in Washington.

Zenith, based out of Sumner, Washington, said it has five objectives for the application, which include demolishing the structure, removing on-site unsafe conditions, preventing further trespassing within the existing structures, preventing further vandalism to the existing structures and preventing further graffiti to the existing structures.

"Don't you think that the worst thing to do to a building is demolish it?" Pham said. "That's the ultimate form of vandalism."

Repurposing the building would take a substantial investment. However, Pham and Lytle are two of many who see potential.

Lytle started the 'Preserve Landmark on the Sound Petition.' He said since late June it's gathered more than 1,400 signatures.

"I just saw a lot of separate groups saying, 'Yeah let's preserve it. We love this place also,' but nobody was connected," Lytle said.

Visions for the building range from housing to art galleries to office space.