Mayor calls for Des Moines City Council member's resignation after domestic violence arrest

Councilmember Anthony Martinelli faces six charges of domestic violence for incidents dating back to December 2020.

DES MOINES, Wash. — The mayor of Des Moines is calling for the resignation of one of his city council members who has been arrested for assaulting his partner of four years.

Councilmember Anthony Martinelli was arrested Friday and booked into jail on six counts of domestic violence for alleged incidents against his partner dating back to December 2020. He and his partner have a young child together, who also witnessed at least one of the incidents, according to court documents.

"As a Council, we do not condone this type of behavior and I am deeply saddened that he has tarnished the office in such a way. In light of this, I sincerely hope that he will at least have the fortitude to resign his position," said Mayor Matt Pina in a statement.

Martinelli was charged in Municipal Court Friday on six counts of domestic violence including assault, harassment and reckless endangerment.

According to court documents, Martinelli allegedly assaulted his partner and swung a firearm at her during a December 2020 incident. It all happened while his partner was caring for their infant child. The child was not hurt during the assault, court documents said.

In two separate incidents, one in March and another in August of 2021, Martinelli allegedly threatened to kill his partner including threatening to slit her throat, according to court documents.

Court documents show Martinelli's partner told her mother about the alleged abuse. The woman's mother contacted Des Moines police after the August incident to make a report.

Martinelli was booked into the SCORE Jail in Des Moines and is awaiting a bail hearing.

Prosecutors called Martinelli a "danger to the community" due to the "pattern of increased violence" against his partner, according to court documents.