Boil water notice for Des Moines, Normandy Park still in effect; businesses closed for nearly a week

DES MOINES, Wash. — Businesses in parts of Des Moines and Normandy Park have been closed for five days due to a boil water notice after E Coli was detected in the water supply.

As of Thursday, there's no word when the advisory will be lifted and it's having major impacts on businesses' bottom line.

“The day came and went and we don't know for tomorrow," said Susie Horton, owner of Auntie Irene's. "We've just had no communication. I think that's been everyone's biggest frustration that I’ve talked to."

Horton had to close her doors after King County Water District 54 detected E coli in the water supply two days earlier.

“We were closed at noon on Sunday for Father’s Day,” said Horton.

Horton missed out on business for two holidays including Juneteenth, that on top of the daily lines out the door as a local favorite.

“On a scale of one to 10 we run at 10 all day long because we are just that busy,” Horton said.

An empty restaurant is costing Horton and her 18 employees major money.

“Thirty-five thousand dollars minimum plus staff not getting paid their hourly wage including tips,” said Horton.

Horton said that loss doesn't include the hundreds of pounds of food that had to be thrown out.

Restaurants in the boil water zone were closed by public health officials. The state Department of Health has to sign off before they can re-open.

“We're waiting for that moment that hasn't happened yet. Everything is literally done and we're all just waiting for that phone call,” Horton said.

In the meantime, Horton is thankful for the outpouring of support from customers ready to come back in.

“We've really created a family here and I can't take care of that family right now and I’m so frustrated,” Horton said.

The district started chlorinating the water system on Saturday and it suspects the E. coli detected was from a water main break that dislodged some buildup.