x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Local News

Des Moines actor Cassidy Huff breaks stereotypes of disabilities with new role on Netflix show

"I didn’t see people who looked like me on TV or in movies," said Huff, 18. Her character, Eleanor, debuts this week on the animated show "Spirit Riding Free."

DES MOINES, Wash. — Des Moines actress Cassidy Huff has a rather impressive resume for a recent high school grad. She’s a singer-songwriter, performer and best-selling author. She also suffers from an extremely rare condition.

At 18-years-old, she is one of about 150 people in the world to suffer from Conradi-Hunermann Syndrome.

It's a genetic disorder that can affect multiple parts of the body. 

“I’m blind in one eye, deaf on one ear and I have restrictive lung disease so that means the entire right side of my body is 3-and-a-half inches shorter than the left,” Huff said.

She has had 41 spine surgeries, wears a leg brace and uses a wheelchair part of the time.

But you wouldn’t know Huff has any limitations. Her energy is contagious.

That’s a point of pride for her.

“I’ve never let any of this slow me down and I won’t let disability define me,” Huff said.

"I want people to know that just because you have a disability or something that seems like a barrier in your life, it's not," she said.

As well as performing on theater stages in Seattle and all over the world, Huff's writing was also featured in a recent best-selling book that featured the writing of young leaders living with disabilities.

Her latest splash is a guest-starring role in the popular animated children’s series "Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy." It's produced by DreamWorks and streams on Netflix.

Huff recorded her role at DreamWorks, which was a thrill.

"Seeing where all my childhood movies were made. It was amazing," she said.

The new season kicked off Friday with a new character named Eleanor, voiced by Huff. Eleanor is a horse-riding rival to the main character Lucky at a riding academy.

Like Huff, Eleanor uses a wheelchair, though no other character mentions it on the show.

The representation means a lot to Huff.

“When I was growing up I didn’t see people who looked like me on TV or in movies and I always asked my mother why,” she said.

Huff says this role is a dream come true.

RELATED: Des Moines woman with rare genetic condition inspires others through performing arts