Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Everett after boy fended off suspect

Snohomish County Sheriff deputies say a 12-year-old boy fought off a kidnapping attempt before running for help.

EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County deputies were called to an Everett apartment complex around 8:30 Tuesday morning for reports of an attempted kidnapping.

Authorities said a 12-year-old boy was running through the complex, across from Mariner High School, when a 44-year-old man wearing a dark hoodie and black mask jumped out of the woods and tried to grab him.

The boy fought him off by stomping on the man's foot and elbowing him, then deputies said the child ran to the apartment complex office, where staff called 911.

When deputies arrived, they searched the nearby woods.

That's where they say they found a man in a tent who matched the boy's description, who was also wearing a hat with fake hair.

In the man's tent, deputies say they also found was a unicorn pillow and dolls with genitalia drawn on them.

The man was arrested for attempted kidnapping.

KING 5 reached out to the apartment complex to see if staff had any comment about what happened, but they have not yet responded to that request.