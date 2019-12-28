BURIEN, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above previously aired on KING 5.

Local deputies delivered some cheer on Christmas Day to the family of the 2-year-old boy injured when a van crashed into a Ross store in Burien on Dec. 16.

David Menjivar and his grandfather, Obdulio Chiche, were shopping for Christmas presents when a van driven by 51-year-old Lee Skelly slammed through the store and injured 11 people.

David and his grandfather were critically injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center. Chiche has since been released and is recovering at home. Young David was just recently moved out of the intensive care unit but is still expected to be in the hospital for another three months.

On Christmas Day, deputies from the Burien Police Department and the King County Sheriff's office purchased a replacement stroller and toys for David using their own money and dropped it off at the family's apartment.

RELATED: New video shows van crashing into Ross store in Burien

First responders and the public have also donated money to David's family to help with medical and living expenses through their GoFundMe account.

As of Saturday, the campaign has raised nearly $30,000.

Skelly, the suspect in the crash, was believed to be under the influence of drugs and driving the getaway car after his girlfriend allegedly shoplifted at the store.

Skelly is facing vehicular assault and DUI charges.

RELATED: Suspects in Burien van crash that injured 11 have lengthy criminal histories