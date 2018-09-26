King County Public Health is investigating a Salmonella outbreak connected to the deli at Costco in Issaquah.

The health department announced Thursday that seven cases have been reported and one person has been hospitalized dating back to August 28.

"The service deli prepares and sells ready-to-eat foods, including rotisserie chicken, pork ribs, sandwiches, wraps, macaroni and cheese, poke, cilantro lime shrimp, and shrimp cocktail," the department's website said.

The source of the illnesses have not been identified and there is no evidence to indicate that an employee is the source of the outbreak. All people who reported illness have recovered.

By September 21, health department investigators allowed operations to resume following a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the deli.

