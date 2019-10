SEATTLE — Parents know the struggle of balancing work, life, and kids. Sometimes it can get overwhelming and it's easy to lose patience.

In an effort to help parents understand their child's behavior, Certified Parent Coach Beaven Walters shares her philosophy on The 3D Parent: Parenting with Dignity, Direction, and Deep Connection.

Learn more about The 3D Parent

KING 5's Amity Addrisi will continue her series on decoding parenting throughout the year.