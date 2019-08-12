SEATTLE — It's the most wonderful time of they year. Or is it?

As parents, many times we feel like we are running crazy during the holidays with very little time to just relax and enjoy family time. Well, that's exactly what we're focusing on that in our latest attempt to "decode" parenting with Certified Parent Coach Beaven Walters.

So what can we do as families to make the holiday time less grind and more fun? Walters says we are all probably taking on too much. She suggests trying a few low key activities like cooking together, donating time and food to help others or even setting up a family game or craft night. The focus should be a time to reconnect as a family.

Heading out of town? Walters offers these tips:

- Involve the kids in the planning and packing

- Pack lots of healthy snacks (and a few treats too)

- Pack activities (both screen and non-screen)

- Pack a few surprises (dollar store or thrift store are great options)

Bottom line, Walters says to stay positive! Bad attitudes are congtagious.

KING 5's Amity Addrisi continues her series on decoding parenting every Sunday on KING 5 Mornings.

