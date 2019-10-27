SEATTLE — Halloween is one of the most exciting holidays for kids, but for parents, it can be quite exhausting both mentally and financially.

So how can parents stay sane?

Certified Parent Coach, Beaven Walters, gives us some tips on tackling this holiday:

Costume tips include shopping in your friends closets before heading to the costume store. Kids change their minds all the time, and reaching out before buying a costume can help save money and prevent you from buying a costume your kids no longer want.

When it comes to candy, there are many different philosophies, one idea is to introduce the 'Switch Witch' who brings toys in exchange for candy. Many dentists also do a candy buyback program, exchanging sweets for money. Walters said it's also not a bad thing to let kids indulge in a lot of sweets for a day.

Just a few of the ideas to keep you from having a ghoulish Halloween.

KING 5's Amity Addrisi will continue her series on decoding parenting throughout the year.

MORE ON DECODING PARENTING:

RELATED: Decoding Parenting: Why kids behave the way they do

Beaven Walters has more at The3DParent.com