SEATTLE — It's that time of year when school is in full swing and we haven't quite hit the holidays. Tis' the season for parent-teacher conferences.

Certified Parenting Coach Beaven Walters says there are some basic do's and don'ts when meeting with your child's teachers.

The first tip for parents is to listen, instead of jumping right into asking questions. Walters says to communicate your desire to be on the same team with the teacher.

She warns parents to avoid asking for comparisons of your child and the other children. It's also helpful to share any observations from home that might apply to the classroom.

Good questions to ask teachers:

Does my child seem engaged in learning?

Is there a natural curiosity and enthusiasm for learning?

Having a plan going into the meeting will lead to a better conversation.

