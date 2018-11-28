For the last 24 years, the Shanaman Sports Museum has been tucked away in the Tacoma Dome. Over the years, Marc Blau has collected sports memorabilia from teams that vary in name recognition.

Unique moments of Tacoma and Pierce County's sports history line the display cases.

"This display case has an autograph baseball by Babe Ruth... he was here and played in stadium bowl," said Blau, president and co-founder of the museum.

During the Tacoma Dome's summer renovations, Blau was told the museum would have to move. The move lines up with the end of the museum's lease.

The museum's last day will be Thursday, November 29.

"We need to maintain that connection we need to have the young people coming up that these people paved the way for you to participate," said Blau.

