Demolition project debris falls onto downtown Seattle street, forcing closures

SEATTLE — Debris from a demolition project in downtown Seattle fell onto the roadway forcing some streets to close Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. The building is being demolished on 3rd Avenue at Columbia Street. Crews were working when part of the building began to overhang onto 3rd Avenue and debris eventually fell, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Crews told KING 5 they are working to "stabilize" the building.

All traffic and sidewalks are currently closed on 3rd Avenue between Columbia Street and Marion Street, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

The closure is also forcing King County Metro to reroute buses off of 3rd Avenue between Madison Street and Cherry Street until further notice. Metro advised riders to use regular posted stops on 3rd Avenue north of Madison Street or south of Cherry Street until the situation is resolved.

Seattle City Light is working with Metro to shut off power lines on 3rd Avenue.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries associated with this incident.

There is building debris in roadway on 3rd Ave at Columbia St blocking all southbound lanes and left northbound lane. Use caution and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/qGf4e1wPxD — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) July 17, 2021