Watch live: Crime scene reconstruction expert testifies in trial for the death of Manuel Ellis

Manuel Ellis' mother, Marcia Carter-Patterson, testified in court Monday. She said Ellis "looked good" on a video call the night of his death.

Testimony resumes Monday in the trial for the death of Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man who died in police custody in March 2020.

This week prosecutors are expected to call to the stand David Wells, a crime scene reconstruction expert, and Sarah McDowell, an eyewitness who took cellphone video of the incident.

Three Tacoma police officers face charges in the death of Manuel Ellis, who died on March 3, 2020 after a confrontation with the officers.

Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins are charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Marcia Carter-Patterson, Ellis’ mother, was the first person to testify Monday. She testified that Ellis “looked good” the night he died. Carter-Patterson spoke to her son via a video call and said Ellis asked her to join him at church for a revival.

“His happiness showed,” Carter-Patterson said. “He was very gregarious that night and more at peace.”

Carter-Patterson testified directly after her daughter, Monet Carter-Mixon, who told jurors on Thursday about who her brother was. Former Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said one reason the state may have brought family members before the jury early in the trial was to try and humanize Ellis.

The trial is expected to last between eight and 12 weeks. Jury deliberations are anticipated to begin Dec. 4.

Background on the case

On March 3, 2020, Ellis was walking home when he stopped to speak with Tacoma Police Officers Burbank and Collins, who were in their patrol car, according to probable cause documents.

Witnesses said Ellis turned to walk away, but the officers got out of their car and knocked Ellis to his knees. All witnesses told investigators they did not see Ellis strike the officers.

Other responding officers told investigators that Burbank and Collins reported Ellis was “goin’ after a car” in the intersection and punched the patrol car's windows.

Witness video shows officers repeatedly hitting Ellis. Collins put Ellis into a neck restraint, and Burbank tasered Ellis’ chest, according to prosecutors.

Home security camera footage captured Ellis saying, “Can’t breathe, sir. Can’t breathe."

Rankine, who was the first backup officer to arrive, applied pressure to Ellis' back and held him in place while Ellis was "hogtied" with a hobble, according to documents.

When the fire department arrived, Ellis was “unconscious and unresponsive,” according to documents.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled Ellis' death a homicide. According to the autopsy report, Ellis also had a fatal amount of methamphetamine in his system.