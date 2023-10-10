Watch Live: Witness who took video of Tacoma officers' confrontation with Manuel Ellis expected to testify

Manuel Ellis' mother and sister were the two previous witnesses to take the stand. They said Ellis was behaving normally on the night he died.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: This is a live, unedited feed. Viewer discretion is advised.

A witness who took video of the confrontation between police and Manuel Ellis on the night Ellis died is expected to be one of the next people to testify in the trial over his death.

The state said they are also prepared to call an audio expert to testify this week.

Video of the confrontation between officers and Ellis taken on March 3, 2020, played a major role in calling attention to Ellis' death after it was released on social media months after he died. The state is relying on three witness videos to argue to the jury that Ellis did nothing wrong the night he died and that he did not initiate the confrontation with police.

Sara McDowell, Seth Cowden and Aiyana White all took videos that show police fighting with Ellis. McDowell and Cowden are expected to testify that police called Ellis over to their vehicle as he was walking down the street, that Ellis was knocked over by the passenger door of the vehicle as he was walking away from the car and that Ellis did not fight back against the officers as they put him in a restraint.

Ellis died after the confrontation with officers. The Pierce County Medical Examiner at the time ruled his death a homicide, caused by hypoxia, which the medical examiner attributed to the restraints that Ellis was put in by police. Ellis was hobbled, a spit mask was put over his head and an officer applied pressure to his back while Ellis audibly said he couldn't breathe.

The medical examiner also noted that Ellis had what could be a fatal dose of methamphetamine in his system - which the defense is citing as his cause of death.

Three Tacoma police officers face charges in the death of Ellis, who was 33 at the time he died.

Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins are charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Marcia Carter-Patterson, Ellis’ mother, was the first person to testify Monday. She testified that Ellis “looked good” the night he died. Carter-Patterson spoke to her son via a video call and said Ellis asked her to join him at church for a revival.

“His happiness showed,” Carter-Patterson said. “He was very gregarious that night and more at peace.”

Carter-Patterson testified that Ellis had mental health challenges, but he was doing better at the time of his death, including living in a clean and sober house.

Carter-Patterson testified directly after her daughter, Monet Carter-Mixon, who described to jurors on Thursday her brother's state of mind before her death. Former Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said one reason the state may have brought family members before the jury early in the trial was to try and humanize Ellis.

The trial is expected to last between eight and 12 weeks. Jury deliberations are anticipated to begin Dec. 4.

Background on the case

On March 3, 2020, Ellis was walking home when he stopped to speak with Tacoma Police Officers Burbank and Collins, who were in their patrol car, according to probable cause documents.

Witnesses said Ellis turned to walk away, but the officers got out of their car and knocked Ellis to his knees. All witnesses told investigators they did not see Ellis strike the officers.

Other responding officers told investigators that Burbank and Collins reported Ellis was “goin’ after a car” in the intersection and punched the patrol car's windows.

Witness video shows officers repeatedly hitting Ellis. Collins put Ellis into a neck restraint, and Burbank tasered Ellis’ chest, according to prosecutors.

Home security camera footage captured Ellis saying, “Can’t breathe, sir. Can’t breathe."

Rankine, who was the first backup officer to arrive, applied pressure to Ellis' back and held him in place while Ellis was "hogtied" with a hobble, according to documents.

When the fire department arrived, Ellis was “unconscious and unresponsive,” according to documents.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled Ellis' death a homicide. According to the autopsy report, Ellis also had a fatal amount of methamphetamine in his system.