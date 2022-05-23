Pierce County Sheriff's Department investigating death of Ford Middle School student

The student's family told the school she had been in a fight just days before she died, but it's unclear whether the fight is connected to her death.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an 11-year-old Ford Middle School student.

The sheriff's department said it is waiting to hear from the medical examiner's office about the cause of death.

Paramedics were called to the girl's home on Wednesday and she was taken to the hospital. The next day, her family told the school that she had been in a fight just days before, on Monday.

Right now, detectives don't know whether the fight is connected to the girl's death.

"They've obtained video from the school about the alleged fight that occurred on Monday, and now we are waiting for the medical examiner to tell us what the manner and cause of death was in this case," said Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.