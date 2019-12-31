Puyallup police are investigating a man's suspicious death near the Riverwalk Trail on Monday night. There are no suspects in custody.

An active K9 search is underway, along with a King County helicopter and Puyallup Police drone assisting ground crews.

Three fires were set and extinguished in the same area where the man's body was discovered. It's not clear how the fires and man's death may be related.

The Riverwalk Trail is closed for police activity near 1400 E. Main Ave in Puyallup. Investigative Services Unit Detectives are on the scene.

Please avoid the area while police investigate.

An accelerant-detection dog is also on the scene due to the suspicious fires.

RELATED: Washington's arson dog returns home after months of training