SEATTLE — The University of Washington has alerted students and staff to avoid eating potentially deadly mushrooms found on the Seattle campus.

University staff discovered the highly toxic "death cap" mushrooms and sent a warning Wednesday.

Federal health officials said the death cap mushroom has caused the most mushroom-related deaths worldwide.

The mushrooms look like edible mushrooms but are extremely poisonous if consumed. Health officials said the mushrooms are difficult to tell apart.

Photos show the death cap mushroom in various stages of development.

Officials said symptoms include nausea and stomach cramps that could result in liver failure, kidney failure or death. Symptoms could be delayed by six to 24 hours after consumption.

University staff said students and workers should report the mushrooms if found.

