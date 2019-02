Westbound State Route 520 closed in the early morning hours on Monday when a wrong-way driver crashed into a USPS box truck.

Washington State Patrol troopers confirmed the wrong-way driver was killed and the truck driver sustained minor injuries.

Officers closed the exit and on-ramp at West Lake Sammamish Pkwy.

The roadway is expected to be closed for some time while officers conclude their investigation at the scene.

