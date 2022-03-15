Man killed, woman injured in stabbing at Everett housing complex

Police said that the suspect and victims were known to each other.

EVERETT, Wash. — A person suspected of stabbing two people Tuesday morning at an Everett housing complex has not yet been apprehended. A man died and a woman was severely injured in the incident.

According to the Everett Police Department, the stabbing occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. inside a housing unit at a complex on the 3100 block of Oakes Avenue.

Officers who responded learned that the suspect and the victims knew each other.

The female victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The suspect is still outstanding, but Everett police did not release any further information about that individual.

