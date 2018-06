One person has died in a house fire in Seattle's Blue Ridge neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the 2100 block of NW 96 St. around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Aerials of the fire show heavy damage to the home, located northeast of Ballard's Golden Garden Park.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

