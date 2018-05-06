A man in his 20s was stabbed to death near Alki Beach on Saturday night. The attack was reported just after 10 p.m. near Alki Ave. SW and Harbor Ave. SW.

Homicide detectives do not believe the attack on the man was random.

The crime comes just weeks after Seattle Police started emphasis patrols in the area. The West Seattle beach gathers big crowds as the weather turns nicer.

Now the beach is the site of a growing memorial for the stabbing victim. Candles and flowers caught the attention of passerby Brandon Rainwater.

"Specifically, this area looking back to Seattle is one of the most beautiful places in the world, and to see something so ugly in such a beautiful spot breaks my heart," said Rainwater.

The stabbing case brings back bad memories along Alki Avenue about an unsolved murder that happened more than a year ago. In May 2017, a man in his 20s was shot and killed near 62nd Ave. SW and Alki Ave. SW.

Paulie Guest is the manager at the Pegasus Pizza across the street.

"It was pretty frightening. You never think that something like that would happen so close," said Guest. "You'll see more squad cars down here, but what we would like to see is actually cops on the beat, like police officers walking down the sidewalk, interacting with people, and kind of showing their presence."

The name of the victim from Saturday's deadly stabbing has not been released yet. Homicide detectives are working with witnesses to develop a possible suspect description. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide and assault tip line at 206-233-5000. ​​​​

