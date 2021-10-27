Deadly crash on southbound I-5 near JBLM closes multiple lanes

The two right lanes of southbound I-5 are expected to be closed for some time while troopers investigate.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — One person is dead following a crash on southbound Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Pierce County Wednesday morning.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer tweeted about the incident just before 7 a.m., saying a pickup truck had hit a semi-truck and was blocking the right lane.

Reyer said the pickup was traveling in the left lane when it crossed all lanes and struck the back of the semi-truck’s trailer, which was stopped in the right shoulder.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead on the scene.

As of 7:30 a.m., the two right lanes of southbound I-5 are closed.

Reyer said drivers should expect an extended closure for the investigation.

#UPDATE - Sadly, the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. This will increase the time of the lane closure for the investigation 🚧



Expect delays and please use alternate routes. — Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) October 27, 2021