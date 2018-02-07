The southbound lanes of I-5 near Marysville are closed after a deadly collision involving a wrong-way driver. The driver is under arrest for DUI and the scene is being investigated as Vehicular Homicide.
The driver caused four separate collisions Sunday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol. The 4th collision was deadly, says Trooper Axtman. It happened just south of Highway 530.
WSP reports the wrong-way driver entered southbound I-5 at 116th St. Just after 4:30 p.m., a multi-vehicle collision was blocking all southbound lanes.
Traffic is being detoured off southbound I-5 to Highway 530. Northbound traffic is also backed up in the area of the collision.
