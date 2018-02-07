The southbound lanes of I-5 near Marysville are closed after a deadly collision involving a wrong-way driver. The driver is under arrest for DUI and the scene is being investigated as Vehicular Homicide.

The driver caused four separate collisions Sunday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol. The 4th collision was deadly, says Trooper Axtman. It happened just south of Highway 530.

WSP reports the wrong-way driver entered southbound I-5 at 116th St. Just after 4:30 p.m., a multi-vehicle collision was blocking all southbound lanes.

Traffic is being detoured off southbound I-5 to Highway 530. Northbound traffic is also backed up in the area of the collision.

Check back for developments on the major traffic closure.

Wrong way fatality update 1 of 2: There are 4 separate collisions caused by wrong way driver. The 4th is the fatality collision just north of HWY 530 on SB I-5. The causing driver is under arrest for DUI. This is a Vehiclular Homicide Investigation. TS — Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) July 2, 2018

