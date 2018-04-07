Both directions of SR 530 are closed near Darrington after a deadly collision between a pick-up truck and gasoline tanker truck. A HazMat team responded to the crash on SR 530 at Squire Creed Road.
The Washington State Patrol reports a second person was trapped in the crash, although it's unclear from which vehicle.
Trooper Heather Axtman tweeted the roadway will be closed for most of the night while crews conclude their investigation.
The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Follow WSDOT for traffic updates and check back here for developments.
