Both directions of SR 530 are closed near Darrington after a deadly collision between a pick-up truck and gasoline tanker truck. A HazMat team responded to the crash on SR 530 at Squire Creed Road.

The Washington State Patrol reports a second person was trapped in the crash, although it's unclear from which vehicle.

The fatality collision on SR 530 just east of Darrington involves a gasoline tanker truck versus pickup truck. The road will remain blocked for quite sometime for the investigation. There is not an explosion risk and no evacuations are needed. pic.twitter.com/5pJ8iTZ7rk — Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) July 4, 2018

Trooper Heather Axtman tweeted the roadway will be closed for most of the night while crews conclude their investigation.

The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Follow WSDOT for traffic updates and check back here for developments.

All lanes blocked in this stretch of SR 530 west of #Darrington near Squire Creek Park. Please avoid area until emergency crews are able to clear the scene. #SnoCo — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 4, 2018

