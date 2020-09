A two-vehicle crash on I-5 in north Everett Monday morning has shut down the southbound lanes.

EVERETT, Wash. — Southbound I-5 in north Everett is closed following a deadly crash that occurred around 6 a.m. Monday.

All southbound traffic is being diverted to State Route 529 into Everett.

Drivers should expect long delays.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Washington State Patrol.

State troopers are investigating.