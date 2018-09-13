Both directions of State Route 99 in Shoreline were closed Thursday morning for a deadly crash.

Two cars crashed before 8 a.m. at the intersection of SR 99 and N 155th Street, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

KCSO said a 62-year-old female passenger died in the crash. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The sheriff's office expected the roadway to be closed for several hours.

Fatality accident in Shoreline N 155/ Aurora AVE N. All lanes closed down. Vehicle vs a taxi cab. The passenger of the Taxi has died at the scene. The driver for both vehicles being transport to HMC in serious condition. Will update when I have more info. — KingcosoPIO (@kingcosoPIO) September 13, 2018

