Both directions of State Route 99 in Shoreline were closed Thursday morning for a deadly crash.
Two cars crashed before 8 a.m. at the intersection of SR 99 and N 155th Street, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.
KCSO said a 62-year-old female passenger died in the crash. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
The sheriff's office expected the roadway to be closed for several hours.
