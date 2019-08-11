COVINGTON, Wash. —

The King County Sheriff's Office is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Covington this killed a bicyclist Wednesday evening. 

When deputies arrived on scene, they found 50-year-old Michael Russell in the street with his bicycle down the road from him. 

First responders performed CPR and the man was flown to Harborview. He succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital. 

Deputies said a vehicle hit the man from behind in the 18200 block of SE Wax Road around 5:30 p.m. The vehicle took off, leaving the man in the street.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle may be a 2000-2002 Chevy Cavalier. The color is not known. The front of the car will likely have extensive damage.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as information becomes available.  

If anyone has information on the crash, call the King County Sheriff’s non-emergency number at 206-296-3311.
King County Sheriff's Office
