Scientists conducted a necropsy on a dead humpback whale that washed ashore Sunday at Ocean Shores. The cause of death was determined to be crab pot entanglement.

The Cascadia Research Collective says the 28-foot juvenile female whale appeared healthy before getting tangled in the crabbing gear.

Tissue samples and other data were gathered and will be inspected. Researchers will bury the whale in the same location she washed ashore.

Ocean Shores Police Department spokesperson Sgt. David McManus said the whale was spotted three days ago, but didn't wash ashore until early Sunday morning.

