In Loren Kissick's house, he is holding on to the treasures that tell his story, from the route he took to the weapons he saved during World War II.

"I was 19-years-old, and I realized that this was not a game," said Kissick.

He was machine gunner with the 453rd Automatic Weapons Unit based out of Fort Knox, Kentucky.

"I think I am the last guy, at least on the West Coast, from my outfit," said Kissick.

The teenager from Washington state, who enlisted because he thought it was the right thing to do, soon found himself in Normandy at the battle that began on June 6, 1944.

He thinks about the men who didn't make it home.

"You know, you realize that every day you are borrowed time," said Kissick. "I was lucky I never got hurt."

Lori Hadley, Kissick's daughter, has seen the pictures and heard the stories.

"I'll just start to cry when he starts to cry, and we are so happy he survived or we wouldn't be here," said Hadley,

Now, her 93-year-old father is dealing is with another loss.

"My mom was sick and she passed away about six weeks ago from leukemia. It was very hard," said Hadley. "Now we are looking to the next chapter. What can we do next."

What Hadley and her sister, Julie Kissick Malloy, want is to bring their dad back to Normandy.

"To take him back there would be fabulous," said Hadley.

"My daughters are kind of setting this up a little bit, go back and take a look."

A full circle journey is one Kissick would be proud to make.

"I know Normandy would be all different. I know that it wouldn't be the same," said Kissick.

He wants to go on one more mission, this time for the memories.

Kissick's daughters are searching for organizations that can help their dad be a part of the ceremony that marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy. So far they have not had any luck, but say they are determined to find a way for the family to make the trip.

If you have information that couple help Kissick, email nswaby@king5.com.

