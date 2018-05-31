Tanya Young lost her mom in 2016 when a gunman opened fire, killing five people at the Cascade Mall in Burlington.

Young is honoring her mother through the creation of a memorial scholarship at Skagit Valley College.

The Shayla K. Martin scholarship will help students struggling to pay for schooling.

"It's nice that something good from something so tragic," Young said Wednesday evening when the first scholarship was awarded. "If it wasn't for my mom I wouldn't have been in college, and I started here, and I wanted to give that back, because you know she had helped me so much I think it's important to share that."

Young has a personal connection to Skagit Valley College. She's an alumnus of the school.

WATCH: Tanya remembers her mom one year after shooting

