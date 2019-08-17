Newly released dashcam video shows police officers’ perspective of the moments following the Lake City shooting rampage that killed two, and injured several others in March.

Among those injured was King County Metro bus driver Eric Stark, who was shot through the front window of the bus. He was hailed as a hero for escaping from the shooter and getting his passengers away safely.

The videos show officers battling traffic to reach the scene. One angle shows officers searching for the bus driven by Stark, before finding it, and jumping on board to render first aid. Stark was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

RELATED: Suspect in North Seattle shooting rampage pleads not guilty

Another feed shows an officer pulling up on a stopped red car on the side of the road. Police said suspected shooter Tad Michael Norman was at the wheel. The video shows the car pulling away from police again for a few blocks, before coming to a stop.

"I saw the vehicle take off, crash into the orange vehicle and spin around. I didn't see anyone come out of the car," a person can be heard saying.

Officers shout commands at Norman to leave the vehicle for more than 20 minutes, before he emerges on hands and knees and is arrested.

RELATED: 'Hero' bus driver shot in north Seattle rampage thanks first responders

Norman slumps over in the backseat of the police car, and officers ask him if he’s used drugs or alcohol.

Norman’s case is still moving through the court system. Records show he has not be released on bond.