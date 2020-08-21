Dashcam video appears to show man throwing objects at cars on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — Several days after two drivers reported that their cars were damaged by objects hitting their cars, another driver's dashcam caught a man standing alongside Interstate 5 Thursday who appears to be throwing objects at passing cars. It happened just south of downtown Seattle.
In the video, a man standing near the Dearborn Street sign on southbound I-5 appears to throw a rock that hits a passing white car.
The driver provided the dashcam footage to KING 5, and also sent it to the Washington State Patrol. He incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
They are at least the third and fourth vehicles to have been reportedly struck by objects thrown at cars on the freeways.
On Tuesday, two drivers escaped injury when their cars were hit by objects near overpasses on I-5 and I-90. One driver said she saw a man standing on the side, throwing an object that looked like a "brick."