Dashcam video appears to show man throwing objects at cars on I-5 in Seattle

After several drivers reported damage from objects hitting their cars, a driver's dashcam appears to capture a man standing alongside I-5 throwing objects at cars.

SEATTLE — Several days after two drivers reported that their cars were damaged by objects hitting their cars, another driver's dashcam caught a man standing alongside Interstate 5 Thursday who appears to be throwing objects at passing cars. It happened just south of downtown Seattle.

In the video, a man standing near the Dearborn Street sign on southbound I-5 appears to throw a rock that hits a passing white car.

The driver provided the dashcam footage to KING 5, and also sent it to the Washington State Patrol. He incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

They are at least the third and fourth vehicles to have been reportedly struck by objects thrown at cars on the freeways.