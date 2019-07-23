Washington State Patrol released dash cam video from a chase last year that resulted in a crash that injured one trooper.

The pursuit happened in Puyallup in September 2018.

The chase ended when the driver smashed into a patrol car and injured 22- year veteran trooper. The trooper's ribs were broken.

The chase ended between 4th Street SW and 5th Street SW in Puyallup.

The driver, Matthew Clements, was sentenced to 24 months in state prison after pleading guilty to vehicular assault/DUI, trying to elude police vehicle, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Below is SkyKING video from the day of the crash.