A class designed for people living with dementia and their care partners helps them connect with one another through movement and music.

The class takes place at Arthur Murray Dance Schools across the Puget Sound area and is completely free for participants through the non-profit Momentia.

Kelly Peters has been teaching the class at the school's Bellevue location Saturdays at noon for the past 4 months.

"It's really cool to see people reunited by dance, and that they can do it and they still have life in them. They can still do experiences, and that's my favorite part," said Peters.

The teacher believes that muscle memory tied to the brain's love of music helps unlock feelings and emotions in dementia patients.

Paula and Rafe Schwimmer take part in the class and can attest to that. Paula says since they began dancing, she's noticed a difference in her husband, who has memory loss.

"It's brought out his sense of joy and we laugh. We just have a good time," she said.

Peters says there's always room for more participants.

Visit the Momentia website for a list of locations, numbers and times for the classes.

