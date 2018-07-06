Kalman Leichtman fought on D-Day more than 70 years ago. This year, he decided the mark the anniversary in his own way.

Leichtman, 92, married the love of his life Marilyn Ogden, 88, on Wednesday, the 74th anniversary of D-Day. The newlywed couple met two years ago at their retirement home.

"He invited me out to dinner and we got acquainted," said Ogden.

"I thought she was pretty," Leichtman quipped.

"He's been after me for quite awhile to marry him," she added with a laugh. "I finally decided okay."

Leichtman was in the Navy. The D-Day veteran was 19 years old when the invasion happened on June 6, 1944.

"I can't forget it, I was in it," said Leichtman. "There were explosions after explosions."

On the 74th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy, the couple reflects on the past and what's next.

"The fighting at Normandy was seared in my mind. My happiness is to the present," said Leichtman.

To understand, you have to go to the Snohomish County District Court. That is where a small group of family and friends crowded around Kalman and Marilyn.

Inside a courtroom, Judge Tam Bui was fighting back tears.

"Every now and then I come across a ceremony where it especially touches my heart and today is the day," said the judge.

The couple said their vows to each other in their own words.

"I love you very much, and I am glad that we are here so that we can stay together for a long, long time," said Leichtman.

Ogden quickly responded with an "I hope so." She added, "I think we will take care of each other and love each other."

On Thursday, friends from their retirement home will celebrate with the newlyweds at a wedding reception.

