SEATAC, Wash. — At least two masked men tied up customers and employees during a robbery at a SeaTac restaurant Saturday night.

The suspects demanded money from them and then sexually assaulted two female customers at Bob's Burgers n' Teriyakis, according to SeaTac police.

The robbers stole money, jewelry, and other items from the victims.

A customer entered the restaurant just after 9 p.m. and saw several people tied up on the floor and watched the two suspects leave the scene. That customer called 911.

The suspects left in a brown 2005 Ford F-150 pickup with Washington license C78292P. The truck is unique because it is lifted with chrome rims and large tires.

The truck is stolen and belongs to one of the victims, police said.

If you spot the vehicle or have any information on the suspects, call 911 immediately.

Police said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.