SEATTLE — The Luna Park Cafe in West Seattle has been struggling to keep customers coming in due to a huge construction project happening right outside their doors.

The restaurant is located at 2918 SW Avalon Way, which is the same spot the Seattle Department of Transportation is making major changes to the roadway.

The project spans from SW Spokane Street all the way to SW Alaska Street and calls for repaving, adding transit and bike lanes, and parking changes.

While some see it as progress and a good thing overall, businesses in the construction zone are having a tough time.

That's why some loyal customers of the Luna Park Cafe decided to do a "bike-in" on Tuesday evening, which is notoriously one of the restaurant's slowest nights of the week.

Customers rode their bikes to the Cafe, instead of driving, avoiding the construction mess and parking headache.

The planning for this project began in 2017 and the actual work is expected to be finished by 2020.

In the meantime, Luna Park Cafe stresses that they are still open, you just have to take some back streets or hop on your bike to come in.

