
Cultivating Culture

KING 5's 'Cultivating Culture' series to highlight Black culture in western Washington

KING 5 anchor Shanté Sumpter and producer Brittney Brumfield will highlight black innovators creating more spaces for the community.

SEATTLE — We are launching a new series at KING 5 called "Cultivating Culture."

The series will shine a light on the rich Black culture throughout western Washington.

The latest census showed the Black population in Washington only stands at 4.5%. For many, it’s hard to find Black culture.

The transition to western Washington can be a culture shock but several groups are pushing past the feeling of isolation to create spaces for community and expanding upon the rich Black culture that has been here for decades.

In our new series, KING 5 anchor Shanté Sumpter and producer Brittney Brumfield will highlight pioneers throughout western Washington – from creators to changemakers and everything in between.

The series will begin on March 20.

