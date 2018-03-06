A federal judge has ordered a western Washington ski resort to control stormwater runoff from parking lots by Oct. 31 or face daily fines.

The Seattle Times reports that U.S. District Court Judge Robert Lasnik in a ruling on Tuesday said that Crystal Mountain ski resort had knowingly and intentionally ignored its responsibilities.

The ski resort about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Seattle had agreed to complete the work by Oct. 31, 2013, following a consent decree to settle a lawsuit brought by conservationists.

Conservationists say the ski resort has an impact on nearby Silver Creek, which supports salmon.

The ski area in court filings in May argued that it had worked to protect water in Silver Creek and it should be declared in compliance with the agreement.

© 2018 KING