Starting this weekend, skiers, snowboarders, and other snow enthusiasts will be able to take a shuttle bus to Crystal Mountain.

The ski resort announced Wednesday plans for two initiatives to help reduce traffic to and from the mountain on weekends and holidays and give visitors a reliable and affordable alternative to driving.

Crystal Mountain is launching the "Crystal Mountain Express" bus service in partnership with Starline Collection, a luxury coach operator. The buses will offer as many as five scheduled routes on weekends and holidays starting Dec. 21.

There will be room for 56 passengers on the buses, which will be equipped with free entertainment, Wifi, and restrooms. The buses will drop off and pick up at the Crystal base area.

A round trip ticket from Seattle, Bellevue, or Tacoma to Crystal Mountain will be $40. Round trip service from Enumclaw will be $20.

Visitors can learn more about the Crystal Mountain Express bus service here.

In addition to the guest bus service, Crystal Mountain is also offering incentives starting Dec. 21 to groups who choose to carpool.

This year, a total of 250 parking spots will be reserved in Parking Lot A, which is the closest and most convenient parking at the mountain. Vehicles with four or more people will be given priority parking access there on a first-come, first-serve basis. The new carpooling initiative will be in effect seven days a week.

“In our pursuit of creating a sustainable operating model, we believe that rewarding guests who car-pool is good for the guest, good for the mountain, and good for the environment,” said Tiana Anderson, Crystal’s Marketing Director.

