WASHINGTON — Crystal Mountain ski resort will open for skiing and snowboarding for the 2019-20 season this Friday.

The mountain saw 13 inches of snow on Monday. Due to the low temperatures, crews were able to fire up the snowmaking system to add another 12 inches to the lower slopes.

The natural snowfall combined with snowmaking has provided enough coverage to open the Discovery Meadow, which is the beginner family-friendly area. The Discovery Chairlift will be open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Mt. Rainier Gondola will also be open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for scenic rides.

There will be no skiing from the gondola.

Artificial snow-making will continue throughout the week and more lifts and terrain will open as conditions allow.

Crystal Mountain will be closed from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5 and will re-open for daily operations starting Friday, Dec. 6.

